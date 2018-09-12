Joplin Schools to Use City Hall for Events

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin officials continue to work to find places to educate students after Joplin High School was destroyed by the May 22 tornado.



The Joplin City Council on Monday approved a proposal to lease Memorial Hall to the school district for three years, with an option for a fourth year.



The hall is across the street from the Memorial Education Center, which will be used for ninth- and 10th-grade classes. School officials said the hall will be used for physical education classes, band, orchestra, choir and large group activities.



The Joplin Globe reports that the cost of the lease will be $400,000 per year.