Joplin Storm Survivors Receive Keys to New Home

JOPLIN, Mo. - Another family who survived the deadly Joplin tornado in May 2011 has received a new home from a Springfield-based nonprofit.

Convoy of Hope handed out keys this week to its seventh new home. The charity says work on the homebuilding project began in February 2012, and construction costs are approaching $1 million.

The charity expects to hand over the keys to the eighth home in the project next week, with others to follow in coming months.

The new high-tech, low-energy houses are specially designed with reinforced concrete walls. They include other features to make them sturdier and more sustainable than traditional houses.

Convoy of Hope President Hal Donaldson thanked its partners. They include Adam Brady Construction, Alpha Title LLC, Project Safe Home, T.F. Concrete Forming Systems and Joyce Meyer Ministries.