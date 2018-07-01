Joplin Teacher Accused of Having Sex With a Student

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin High School teacher is accused of sending 25 to 40 nude images of herself to one 16-year-old student and having sex twice with another 16-year-old student.

The Joplin Globe reports 32-year-old Jessica Low was charged Friday with statutory rape and statutory sodomy, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

A probable cause statement says the father of one of the students discovered the images on the phone, and that Low admitted sending the images when confronted by the father and his wife.

Joplin police arrested Low earlier in the week at the ninth- and 10th-grade campus after school officials received a tip about the teacher's alleged actions.

Electronic court records don't indicate whether Low has acquired an attorney.