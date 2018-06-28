Joplin Teenager Dies After Graduating

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- A teenager believed to be ejected or sucked from his father's car on the way home from graduation in the massive Joplin tornado last week is dead.



Will Norton's aunt, Tracey Presslor, said Saturday that the family received confirmation of his death late Friday night. She declined to say more until a later news conference.



Family members had previously told The Associated Press that Norton and his father were still on the road when the storm hit. Mark Norton urged his son to pull over, but the teen's Hummer H3 flipped several times, throwing the young man from the vehicle, likely through the sunroof.

The elder Norton was hospitalized.

Several social-networking efforts specifically focused on finding information about Norton.

The death toll from the savage storm stands at 132 people.