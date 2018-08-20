Joplin To Hold Second Meeting for Rebuilding Plan

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Government officials will hold a second forum to discuss what Joplin residents want their city to look like as it rebuilds from the May 22 tornado.

The forum will be Tuesday at College Heights Christian Church. Residents will be able to leave suggestions with an advisory team that includes representatives of the business community, the cities of Joplin and Duquesne, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and others.

The Joplin Globe reports that at the first forum July 12, suggestions included building a memorial to the 160 victims of the tornado, more sidewalks and bicycle trails, burying utility lines underground and more public transportation.