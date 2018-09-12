Joplin to Receive 32 FEMA Storm Shelters

JOPLIN (AP) - The city of Joplin is being given 32 storm shelters that were used at temporary housing sites after the 2011 tornado.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the shelters to the state, which offered them to Joplin for free.

The Joplin City Council decided this week to use half of the shelters on public property and approved a process for organizations to apply for the remaining shelters.

Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said it would cost $8,650 each to move the shelters. The city will pay the cost to move the 16 shelters it wants to use.

The Joplin Globe reports organizations that want the shelters will have to pay the moving costs but will not be charged for the structures.