Joplin to Receive 45M for Tornado Redevelopment

JOPLIN (AP) - The city of Joplin will receive $45.2 million in federal housing grants to assist with disaster recovery after the deadly tornado of May 2011.

City leaders announced the Community Development Block Grant award on Friday. The grants represent 11 percent of the roughly $400 million approved by Congress two months ago for nationwide disaster recovery.

The money will go toward debris removal, construction and repairs of low- and moderate-income housing, economic development and more. Other Missouri communities will receive an additional $8.7 million from the federal program.

The May 22 tornado killed 161 people and destroyed thousands of buildings. It was one of the nation's deadliest single tornadoes.