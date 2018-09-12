Joplin Tornado Documentary Expected to Draw Large Audience

COLUMBIA - Four hundred tickets have been sold for a new documentary, "Deadline in Disaster," that will debut Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Missouri Theater. The documentary gives an inside look at the staff of the Joplin Globe and its response to the deadly tornado that struck May 22, 2011.

Tickets are still available for $12.

A reception and silent auction starting at 6 p.m. will go toward recovery efforts in Joplin.

The film was paid for by the Columbia-based Missouri Press Association. Following the film, survivors of the tornado, including several Joplin Globe reporters, will answer questions about their experiences.