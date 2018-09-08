Joplin Votes to End Marathon Tied to Route 66

JOPLIN (AP) - It's the end of the road for the Mother Road Marathon.

Citing increased costs and declining participation, the Joplin City Council on Monday night voted to end the marathon, which was tied to historic Route 66.

Only 572 people participated in the event this October, with most running the half-marathon and 5K run. The Joplin Globe reports the number of participants was 200 fewer than last year and 69 fewer than in 2011. The event debuted in 2010 with 1,657 runners.

Councilman Mike Woolston said the event cost more than $70,000 this year and generated only $35,582 from entry fees.