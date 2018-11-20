Jordyn Wieber Lights Torch to Kick off Show-Me State Games

COLUMBIA - The opening ceremonies for the 2013 Show-Me State Games were Friday night.

Competition begins Saturday, but participating athletes got the chance to walk the floor of Mizzou Arena Friday night.

The Mizzou Women's Gymnastics team introduced Olympic gold medal gymnast, Jordyn Wieber. Wieber shared her story with the crowd and encouraged the athletes keep working hard and have fun throughout competition.

Wieber held a fundraising contest for the gymnasts competing in the Show-Me State Games. Any individual who raised at least $250 could attend a lunch with Wieber at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex. The top fundraisers sat next to her.

All money from the fundraiser went to the Ronald McDonald house. Wieber presented a check for more than $45,000 to the Ronald McDonald House at opening ceremonies.

The gymnastics club that raised the most money earned a private clinic with Wieber. Gymnasts from Show-Me Gymnastics in Columbia practiced with Wieber at the Tiger Performance Complex Friday.

The heat was a concern for the outdoor events. But Associate Director Dave Fox said he didn't expect to cancel or postpone any events.

"We've got certainly a great heat plan that has been designed by the University of Missouri Health Care systems," Fox said.

Fox said there is some flexibility, and the staff could adjust the length of the games if necessary.

Participants and spectators can visit the Show-Me State Games website for MU Health Care Systems' entire list of tips on staying safe in the heat.

Competition for the games will wrap up July 28.