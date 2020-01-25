Joseph Elledge back in court on Feb. 3

COLUMBIA - A hearing has been set for Joseph Elledge on Feb. 3 at 3:00 p.m. at the Boone County Circuit Court.

Elledge has pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse or neglect and endangering the welfare of his child. An official trial date has been scheduled for Feb. 25.

He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019. He has not been charged in her disappearance, but prosecutors have said that they believe Joseph Elledge murdered his wife.

Authorities have searched an area of the Lamine River in Cooper County on numerous occasions related to the investigation, but so far haven't reported finding anything.