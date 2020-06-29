Joseph Elledge hearing status: trial could last weeks

2 days 14 hours 30 minutes ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News
By: Associated Press and Jensen Nocera, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Joseph Elledge appeared in court Friday via ZOOM for a status hearing regarding his first degree murder charge.

Columbia police arrested Elledge in October for child abuse, and then later charged him for the murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji. Mengqi Ji has been missing since October and is presumed dead, according to investigators.

Boone County prosecutor, Dan Knight, estimates that the trial will take two to three weeks due to a surplus of witnesses and because no body has been found.

"Mengqi’s body has not been recovered, so more witnesses will be called to testify in this case," explained Knight.

Knight also told the court that he will be ready to try the case by October, however no trial date has been set. This is expected to happen at an Aug. 3 status hearing. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia curbside recycling pickup on hold this week due to staffing issues
Columbia curbside recycling pickup on hold this week due to staffing issues
COLUMBIA- Curbside residential recycling collection is on hold in Columbia for the week of June 29 due staffing issues. ... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:31:00 AM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

These are the states requiring people to wear masks when out in public
These are the states requiring people to wear masks when out in public
(CNN) -- A growing number of US states have mandated the use of masks and face coverings while in public.... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 7:16:38 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 100 active cases in Boone County
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 100 active cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 7:08:04 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Saturday storms cause damage in Cuba, Missouri
Saturday storms cause damage in Cuba, Missouri
CUBA - The Cuba, Mo. Emergency Management Agency reported storm damage near the Indian Hill Lake subdivision area Saturday night.... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Sunday protest brings together hundreds in downtown Columbia
Sunday protest brings together hundreds in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Protesters gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a "Black Lives Matter Protest."... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Local restaurant plans to stay open despite possible mask ordinance
Local restaurant plans to stay open despite possible mask ordinance
COLUMBIA – As local businesses continue to reopen, some may be faced with a new obstacle if a mask mandate... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 3:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Boys and Girls Club of Columbia wraps virtual telethon
Boys and Girls Club of Columbia wraps virtual telethon
COLUMBIA - The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia raised nearly $51,000 in a virtual telethon on Saturday. The... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 3:22:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 9:54:49 AM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

River City Habitat for Humanity organization celebrates new house
River City Habitat for Humanity organization celebrates new house
JEFFERSON CITY – The River City Habitat for Humanity organization celebrates a family of five finally moving into their new... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 7:37:00 AM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operator Ernest Shaw spent his Saturday on his back porch, sifting through static, looking to intercept... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 7:31:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash
Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash
OZARK (AP) — A Missouri man accused of skipping his seizure medication and drinking a cocktail before causing a fatal... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 6:14:02 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
COLUMBIA - An eagle is soaring to new heights thanks to the MU Raptor Rehabilitation Project. On Saturday, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:36:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive devices at two different houses in Jefferson City early Friday morning. 46-year-old Iasha... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:35:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Police investigate shots fired, fight at Jefferson City Capital Mall
Police investigate shots fired, fight at Jefferson City Capital Mall
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a large fight at Capital Mall on Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:19:56 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Mexico on Saturday
Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Mexico on Saturday
MEXICO - A home invasion that left one man dead leaves neighbors, friends and family of the victim with questions... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Missouri sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults as cases in the country continue to rise
Missouri sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults as cases in the country continue to rise
COLUMBIA - Since Boone County moved into the next step of re-opening on Tuesday, the county has seen an increase... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Car crashes into house, driver uninjured
Car crashes into house, driver uninjured
COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Saturday morning. According to a tweet... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 11:29:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building
Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and a third person was critically inured when a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:41:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 81°
10am 82°
11am 84°
12pm 84°