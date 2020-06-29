Joseph Elledge hearing status: trial could last weeks

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Joseph Elledge appeared in court Friday via ZOOM for a status hearing regarding his first degree murder charge.

Columbia police arrested Elledge in October for child abuse, and then later charged him for the murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji. Mengqi Ji has been missing since October and is presumed dead, according to investigators.

Boone County prosecutor, Dan Knight, estimates that the trial will take two to three weeks due to a surplus of witnesses and because no body has been found.

"Mengqi’s body has not been recovered, so more witnesses will be called to testify in this case," explained Knight.

Knight also told the court that he will be ready to try the case by October, however no trial date has been set. This is expected to happen at an Aug. 3 status hearing.