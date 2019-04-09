Josh Hawley accuses Yale of targeting religious students

CAPITOL HILL - According to a press release from Sen. Josh Hawley's office, Hawley sent letters to Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos asking them to hold Yale responsible "for targeting religious students."

This comes after Yale made changes to its “nondiscrimination policy.” Under this policy, students who are affiliated with or work for organizations deemed "discriminatory" will not gain access to certain funds.

Hawley accused the university of seeking to punish religious students. His letters ask Barr and DeVos to make sure Yale reverses this new policy.

Barr and DeVos have not yet publicly commented on the dispute.