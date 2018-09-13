Josh Hawley calls on McCaskill to release family tax returns

11 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:14:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News
By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley came to a Columbia business Wednesday as a part of his Working Tour. 

Among discussing topics such as border control and health care, he announced that he released almost 60 pages of family tax returns and called for Senator Claire McCaskill to do the same. The two are facing off for Sen. McCaskill's seat in November.

“Voters have a choice, they need the information they deserve to make that decision," Hawley said in a conference call.

McCaskill has released two pages of her individual tax returns. According to McCaskill for Missouri Press Secretary Eric Mee, "Claire has filed separately from her husband since they met and will not be releasing his return. Her family’s finances are fully and properly disclosed on her 61-page personal financial disclosure.”

Hawley said she should release her families tax returns in entirety. Political ads from the National Republican Senate Committee attack Sen. McCaskill's husband. The ads claim McCaskill votes on federal housing subsidies while her husband is a partner at a low-income housing organization. A McCaskill response ad cites a FactCheck.org article saying the NRSC ad is misleading.

When asked about Trump not releasing his tax returns, Hawley said that Trump is not running right now, McCaskill is. 

The event Wednesday was hosted at Moresource, an employee solutions company. Hawley took a tour around the facilities and spoke with Moresource employees.

Katt Cunningham, the owner of Moresource, said it is her civic duty to host events like this.

"It's important for that exposure, number one for him to show he's really trying to do the right thing by business," said Cunningham. "I think it is really nice for that business owner to see our legislator come into our businesses and show that they really care."

After the tour, Hawley said McCaskill has become out of touch. He said that this is the “time to have a senator who will fight for Missouri”. 

Hawley will travel to 100 places in Missouri to meet "middle-class Missourians" and rally voters for the senate race in November.

Sen. McCaskill visited the University of Missouri campus Tuesday for her Your Vote Counts campus tour.

There will be a forum Friday in St. Louis where both will be in attendance.

More News

Grid
List

Drug court positively impacts life of young man
Drug court positively impacts life of young man
COLUMBIA- A bill for a drug court treatment expansion passed the House Wednesday afternoon. According to Rep. Kevin Austin,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 assigned to "immediate impact" area for hurricane
Task Force 1 assigned to "immediate impact" area for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 has been assigned to Brunswick County in North Carolina in advance of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:45:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Mexico Middle School student takes gun to school
Mexico Middle School student takes gun to school
MEXICO - A Mexico Middle School student took a gun on school grounds on Wednesday. It was seized after "alert... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

JCPS: New boundary will impact 2019 school year
JCPS: New boundary will impact 2019 school year
JEFFERSON CITY- There will be big changes for the Jefferson City Public Schools including where students will attend school in... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments in Business Loop CID lawsuit
Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments in Business Loop CID lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia sales tax lawsuit went before the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday. The Columbia woman who filed... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

MU Health: More women get cancer diagnoses over the phone
MU Health: More women get cancer diagnoses over the phone
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Health released a study Tuesday that found more women are receiving breast cancer diagnoses over... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Law tossed that allowed domestic violence victim evictions
Law tossed that allowed domestic violence victim evictions
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis suburb will revise a law that allowed for eviction of residents who made... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Josh Hawley calls on McCaskill to release family tax returns
Josh Hawley calls on McCaskill to release family tax returns
COLUMBIA - Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley came to a Columbia business Wednesday as a part of... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:14:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Some MU students worry about their families ahead of Hurricane Florence
Some MU students worry about their families ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Two MU seniors are worried about their family members who live on the East Coast as Hurricane Florence... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:52:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Camdenton man, 69, missing during family trip
Camdenton man, 69, missing during family trip
CAMDEN COUNTY - Sheriff's received information about a missing 69-year-old man Tuesday night. Harold Neeley Sr. was last seen... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

'Miraculous': Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull
'Miraculous': Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — A 10-year-old Missouri boy is recovering after he was attacked by insects and tumbled from a tree,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars
Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suburban St. Louis woman who once was considered missing after her... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Suspicious item turns out to be science experiment
Suspicious item turns out to be science experiment
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police officers spent two hours investigating a suspicious plastic container found behind a Missouri sandwich... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:40:49 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Middle class income rises to $61,400
Middle class income rises to $61,400
(CNN) - Americans' finances are continuing to improve. Median household income rose to $61,400 in 2017, up 1.8% from... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:21:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

US officials call teen vaping 'epidemic,' weigh flavor ban
US officials call teen vaping 'epidemic,' weigh flavor ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say teenage use of e-cigarette has reached "epidemic" levels and are calling on the... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers
St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been banned from livestreaming video of their passengers after a... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 10:54:21 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Court overturns Missouri football player's sodomy conviction
Court overturns Missouri football player's sodomy conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the sodomy conviction of a former football player from a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 9:48:15 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

School district provides emergency bus training for students
School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 68°
2am 67°
3am 65°
4am 64°