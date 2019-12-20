Josh Hawley on impeachment: "Worst abuse of the impeachment process ever perpetrated"

WASHINGTON - Senator Josh Hawley issued a statement following the U.S. House of Representatives passing two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

The statement reads in full: "With last night’s vote, House Democrats have earned a place in history for the worst abuse of the impeachment process ever perpetrated. They have ignored due process, ignored House procedures, and ignored the evidence on their way to adopting the first impeachment articles against a president in history that do not even bother to allege a crime. With a bipartisan coalition voting against impeachment, now they are threatening not to hold a trial. They have harmed the country and disgraced both themselves and the House with their rabidly partisan crusade, and the voters should reward them accordingly in November."

This isn't, however, the first thing Hawley has said about the impeachment since the votes were tallied last night.

After House Speaker Pelosi announced she would delay bringing the impeachment process to the senate, Hawley responded by a tweet saying in part, "Is this a joke?"