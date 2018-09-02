Journalism Institute Opens New Development Lab

COLUMBIA - The Reynolds Journalism Institute announced the opening of the Microsoft Application Development Lab Tuesday. According to a news release, the lab will be used for students and faculty to use the soon-to-be released Windows 8 operating system. Students will also have access to the lab after normal business hours to use and test the system.

"We're really excited to welcome Microsoft Corp. into our Futures Lab," said Randy Picht, the executive director of RJI in the release. "This new space is going to be an excellent place to launch projects and experiments that are going to help improve the quality and economic vitality of American journalism."

The lab has Windows-based laptops, tablets, and hybrids. Microsoft will also keep the software up to date into the fall and after the Oct. 26 product release.