Journalist Who Was Detained in N. Korea to Speak in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Journalist Laura Ling is coming to Columbia on Thursday.

In March 2009, North Korean soldiers detained Ling while she was reporting on the trafficking of North Korean women. She will speak about her captivity and experience Thursday night at the Missouri Theatre. Ling will also be promoting her book, Somewhere Inside.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.