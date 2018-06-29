Journalists to receive lifetime acheivement awards

COLUMBIA - Seven journalists from all across the world will be on MU's campus accepting the Missouri Honor Medal on Monday.

The Missouri Honor Medal is a lifetime achievement award that is presented annually by the Missouri School of Journalism to journalists who have had superior career achievement.

The winners include outstanding journalists, media organizations, business people, and advertising practitioners.

The winners are chosen by the faculty of the journalism school based on their achievements during their careers.

The awards have been presented annually since 1930 to recipients such as Tom Brokaw and Sir Winston Churchill.

This years winners include:

Bill Plante, senior White House correspondent, CBS News

Yoani Sanchez, Cuban blogger, journalist and entrepreneur

Barbara Ehrenreich, author and activist

Merrill Perlman, copy editor

Gerd Ludwig, photojournalist and documentary photographer

Rea Hederman, publisher, The New York Review of Books

Lincoln Stephens, co-founder, The Marcus Graham project

Sports Journalist Institute

CNN Digital

The ceremony is set to take place Monday evening on MU's campus.