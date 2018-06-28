Journey To The Science Center

That has been the mission of the Science Center since it opened its doors to the public in 1959. Now, as visitors make their way through the maze of state-of-the-art exhibits, they're immersed in science in a hands-on kind of way. The exhibits here at the St. Louis Science Center are really interactive including some that explain g-forces.

"You can watch us do experiments from playing with nitrogen, to dropping fruits and vegetables from the roof to teach them about gravity." says Files.

At the Science Center you can learn about the heart or travel back in time for some prehistoric discoveries. You can also explore the wonders of engineering and even keep tabs on speeding drivers on the interstate below. Also, you don't want to miss a one of a kind film about America's worst natural disaster in the Omnimax film movie "Hurricane on the Bayou". Regardless of what you do here, you're guaranteed to see some smiles and laughs and you'll likely leave a little bit smarter.

"You'll see smoke pouring out of a beaker of make plastic right before your eyes and its really entertaining and it sucks kids and adults right in and it sends them home with knowledge of something they didn't know before they came." Explains Files.