Judge Approves $3 Million in KC Man's Death

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The parents of a mentally disabled man who was shot to death at a Kansas City gas station will receive a $3 million settlement from three oil companies.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/LVfTza) that a Jackson County judge approved the settlement Monday for the parents of 21-year-old Frederick Charles Jones Jr.

Jones, a schizophrenic, died after a clerk allegedly shot him in September 2010 at the gas station.

The clerk, 34-year-old Akbar A. Rana, fled to India before he was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Lakhani Commercial Corp. will contribute $2.8 million to the settlement. Sunshine Energy LLC and the Shell Oil Co. will pay $200,000 and $50,000, respectively.

All of the companies denied any liability or legal responsibility for Jones' death.