Judge approves Ferguson, Justice settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement between the city of Ferguson and the U.S. Justice Department aimed at improving policing and courts in the St. Louis suburb where Michael Brown was killed.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry issued her ruling Tuesday after a public hearing of several hours in St. Louis. More than two dozen people spoke, and many others submitted written comments.

Ferguson has been under scrutiny since 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014.

A grand jury and the Justice Department cleared Wilson. But a separate Justice Department investigation found racial bias and profiling in Ferguson's criminal justice system, prompting the settlement.