Judge approves settlement for child hit by a Columbia police officer

COLUMBIA - A $125,000 settlement was reached Monday between the Columbia Public School District and the family of Gabriella Curry. Curry is the four-year-old who was killed by a Columbia Police Department vehicle in January.

A Boone County judge approved this settlement, which will be split between Curry's parents and their attorneys.

In a separate case in May, the City of Columbia came to a $3.4 million dollar settlement with the Curry family. Each of Curry's parents received more than $1.1 million dollars, while their attorneys, Eng and Woods, received more than $1.7 million. The city also covered funeral costs, which totaled just under $27,000.

Curry was struck by Columbia police officer Andria Heese while she was driving her department SUV on the sidewalk at Battle High School. Curry was pronounced dead at University Hospital shortly after. Heese was placed on administrative leave the following day.

According to a crash report released from February, one witness said Heese "wasn't speeding, she wasn't going fast. I don't know how she didn't see the little girl. She drove up on the curb where they park all the time."

The report said it was unclear whether Heese's vision was obstructed at the time of the incident.