Judge approves settlement in Kenneth Suttner wrongful death case

COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge approved a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit over the suicide of Kenneth Suttner in December 2016.

The Howard County coroner found Suttner's death was the result of bullying. In early 2017, prosecutors charged a former manager at the Dairy Queen where Suttner worked in connection with the incident. She pleaded guilty to assault in July.

Angela Suttner, Kenneth's mother, filed a wrongful death suit against the Howard County R-2 school district, where her son went. She claimed the district didn't do enough to stop bullying targeting Kenneth Suttner, and that some of the staff and administrators contributed to the bullying over his mental and physical disabilities.

On Monday, Judge Jeff Harris approved a settlement reached between the Suttner family and the school district. The terms of the settlement were not released, but court records said it "is to be full and complete settlement of all claims for injuries to and the wrongful death of [Kenneth Suttner]."