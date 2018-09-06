Judge Awards Foundation $162 Million in HCA Suit

KANSAS CITY - A Jackson County judge has awarded the Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City a $162 million judgment against the owner of the largest hospital system in the metropolitan area.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/WXnII7) reports the foundation sued Hospital Corporation of America in 2009, alleging HCA hadn't spent promised funds on capital improvements at the 12 former Health Midwest hospitals HCA bought in 2003 for $1.13 billion.

The suit also alleged HCA hadn't properly accounted for charity and capital improvements also required under the deal.

In the contract, HCA agreed to make $450 million in capital improvements to the hospitals, located in Missouri and Kansas, and donate $300 million to charity care in the metro area.

HCA insisted it met or surpassed all of its spending obligations.