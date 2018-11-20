Judge Blocks Use of Kan. Voter Names, Sets Hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- A federal judge has ordered candidates in a close Kansas House race not to contact voters who cast provisional ballots in last week's election.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten also scheduled a hearing for Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach over the issue.

Kobach wants to block House Democrat Ann Mah and Republican challenger Ken Corbet from contacting as many as 131 voters who cast provisional ballots in the 54th House District in the Topeka area.

Marten said Tuesday the candidates cannot use voter names released by officials in Douglas and Shawnee counties.

Mah trails Corbet by 44 votes out of nearly 10,700 cast. She hopes to pick up enough votes from provisional ballots to overcome Corbet's lead. Mah has clashed frequently with Kobach.