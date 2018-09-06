Judge: Blood tests will be allowed at attorney's trial

MACON (AP) — A judge has ruled that blood alcohol evidence will be allowed in the drunken-driving assault trial of the Moniteau County prosecuting attorney.

Attorneys for Shayne Healea argued the blood evidence shouldn't be allowed because the officer who filed it didn't have a valid signature or date, as required by law.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Judge Frederick Turner ruled Thursday the evidence was admissible because the officer acted in good faith when he obtained the warrant for the blood alcohol tests.

Healea is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and four counts of second-degree assault. Investigators say his truck hit a Columbia restaurant in October 2014, injuring four people. Healea drove away and later refused a breath-alcohol test.

Helea's trial is scheduled to begin June 5.