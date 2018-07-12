Judge changes bond for man accused in pregnant girlfriend's death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwestern Missouri judge has modified bond conditions for a man free on bail on charges that he killed his pregnant girlfriend after she picked him up from a bar because he was too drunk to drive.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a Greene County judge on Friday required 33-year-old Derik Osborn to undergo random drug screening, and that any vehicle Osborn drives has an ignition interlock device.

Osborn is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and domestic assault in the death of 27-year-old Valerie Williams. Authorities say she suffered a head injury, a lacerated liver and was 16 weeks pregnant.

Osborn was released after his bond was lowered to $100,000 from $500,000.