Judge Considers Suit Over Missouri Health Care Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is considering a lawsuit challenging the ballot language of a health care measure that goes before voters in November.

Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and several top GOP lawmakers filed suit last month, claiming the summary written by Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan is unfair and misleading.

Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green was scheduled to hear arguments in the case Friday in Jefferson City.

Missouri's Republican-led Legislature voted earlier this year to put the question to a statewide vote.

The measure would bar state officials from creating a health insurance exchange without approval from voters or the Legislature. It also would prohibit state agencies form taking federal money to prepare for the online insurance marketplace.