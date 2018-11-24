Judge Deciding if Mo. Teens to be Tried as Adults

GALENA, Mo. - A Stone County judge is expected to decide within a week whether two teenagers who fled a juvenile rehabilitation camp will be tried as adults in the deaths of a Michigan couple.

Seventeen-year-old Anthony Zarro, of Spring, Texas; and 16-year-old Christopher Allen, of Nashville, Tenn., each face 12 charges in juvenile court in the deaths of Paul and Margaret Brooks. The couple from Baldwin, Mich., was vacationing in Lampe when they were beaten and stabbed to death.

At a hearing Wednesday, attorneys for Allen argued that he did not participate in the homicides. Other witnesses testified that Zarro had been making strides to turn his life around.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby has said he would file adult charges if the judge allows it.