Judge Declares Mistrial for Man Accused of Burning Wife, House

CARROLL COUNTY - The trial for Willard Hunt, the Higbee man who allegedly set his wife and home ablaze last June, has been declared a mistrial after the court determined the fire marshal withheld evidence from prosectuors and the defense.

The new trial is scheduled for October 14 at 8 a.m.

The 47-year-old Hunt was arrested last June, two days after the incident in which firefighters found Hunt's wife Connie severely burnt outside of the couple's burning home.

Connie and neighbors told authorities her husband had doused her and the home in gasoline and lit the two on fire after a day of drinking.

Hunt's trial was moved to Carroll County from Randolph County in March in order to seat an impartial jury.

Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Fusselman is still presiding over the case on behalf of the state.

It is unclear what possible evidence triggered the Brady violation. Fusselman has issued and served at least 12 subpoenas in the case so far.

Hunt faces one count of first degree arson, first degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. All are felony charges.

[The headline to this story has been changed. This story has also been edited to correct details surrouning the reasoning behind the original mistrial.]