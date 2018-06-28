Judge declares mistrial in Brian Adkison kidnapping case

CHILLICOTHE - A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday for Brian Adkison, the man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and violation of a protection order in Caldwell County. The trial was moved to Livingston County on a change of venue request.

Adkison's trial started Monday and was scheduled to last three days. The judge hasn't said why a mistrial has been called.

Adkison was standing trial for allegedly taking a victim without her consent while she was walking. Court documents said she jumped out of the truck while he was driving and then he picked her up and put her back in the truck. It said she then found a screwdriver and stabbed Adkison in the neck.

In January, Adkison's Boone County case was also declared a mistrial on two of the three counts he faced, which include rape, burglary and deviate sexual assault.

In addition to the charges in Caldwell and Boone counties, Adkison faces charges in four other Missouri counties after a string of alleged criminal activity in June 2013. Authorities believe Adkison kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, raped her and escaped from jail before fleeing to Ohio where he was eventually caught and brought back to Missouri after serving some time in Ohio.

Here's a timeline of Adkison's criminal charges.