Judge declares mistrial in Columbia rape case

COLUMBIA (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in a Columbia rape case.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict Friday in the case of 41-year-old Mohamed A. Mostafa, who charged with first-degree rape and second-degree robbery.

Circuit Judge Kevin Crane declared a mistrial on both counts after the jury, which had deliberated about nine hours, reached a standstill.

Mostafa's accused of raping a woman in 2015, and stealing her cellphone.

His lawyer declined comment.

Prosecutors say they'll continue to pursue the charges against Mostafa.