Judge declares mistrial in Rice Road shooting case

3 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 06 2015 Mar 6, 2015 Friday, March 06, 2015 11:24:00 AM CST March 06, 2015 in News
By: Kelly Skehen, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Assistant Prosecutor Tracy Gonzalez said Judge Christine Carpenter declared a mistrial Friday in a Columbia double shooting case. 

Columbia police arrested 36-year-old Eugenia Dyer in February 2014 after a shooting on Rice Road left two people injured. 

Dyer was facing two felony counts of armed criminal action, one count of 1st-degree domestic assault and one count of 1st-degree assault. 

 

 

