Judge declares mistrial in Rice Road shooting case
COLUMBIA - Assistant Prosecutor Tracy Gonzalez said Judge Christine Carpenter declared a mistrial Friday in a Columbia double shooting case.
Columbia police arrested 36-year-old Eugenia Dyer in February 2014 after a shooting on Rice Road left two people injured.
Dyer was facing two felony counts of armed criminal action, one count of 1st-degree domestic assault and one count of 1st-degree assault.
