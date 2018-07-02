Judge Delays Hearing

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

POTOSI (AP) - A judge in one of the four jurisdictions where Michael Devlin faces kidnapping and other charges delays a hearing that will decide where a jury is picked. Washington County Circuit Judge Sandra Martinez rescheduled for November a hearing in which she'll choose a county for the jury pool. Devlin attorney Ethan Corlija says he couldn't attend today because of a scheduling conflict. Devlin, a 41-year-old former pizzeria manager, is accused in the kidnappings and sexual assaults of Shawn Hornbeck, now 16, and 13-year-old Ben Ownby in Franklin County. Devlin attorney Brian Edwards told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the various jurisdictions where Devlin is accused are discussing consolidation of the charges, but Corlija says prosecutors have not presented a firm plea deal.