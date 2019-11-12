Judge denies bond reduction for husband of missing woman

Tuesday, November 12 2019
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued an order Tuesday denying bond reduction for a man suspected in the disappearance of his wife.

Joseph Elledge, 24, remains in jail on $500,000 bond. He's charged with child abuse, but at a hearing on November 6, prosecutors said he is a prime suspect in the disappearance and "possible homicide" of his wife, Mengqi Ji. She was reported missing in early October.

Gonzalez's ruling said "the Court has considered information including the individual circumstances of the defendant in this case. Individual circumstances of the defendant in this case includes information pertaining to this defendant being a prime suspect in the disappearance and possible homicide of his wife in October 2019."

She further said "the credible information is insufficient to support a finding that any change in the current status of the bond will provide assurances that the defendant will appear at future court appearances."

Other conditions of Elledge's bond include no contact with his child, who is the subject of a guardianship case, as well as no possession of any weapons or intoxicants. If he gets out of jail, he is to surrender his passport. If release, Elledge could also be required to be under home detention and GPS monitoring.

