Judge denies Gov. Greitens' request for restraining order against Hawley

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge released his decision Friday not to grant a restraining order, requested by Gov. Eric Greitens, against Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Greitens had sought to block Hawley from further investigating his veterans charity, The Mission Continues. On April 17, Hawley announced he had found evidence of criminal conduct by Greitens related to the charity.

The governor claimed Hawley had a conflict of interest after the attorney general said Greitens' past actions are impeachable and called for the governor to resign.

In his ruling, Judge Jon Beetem said there was no finding of "a violation of the rules of professional conduct" by Hawley, and that Greitens "failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted."