Judge denies Kansas City streetcar public opening request

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Streetcars remain on track to open to the public in May in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the bus drivers' union had sought a temporary delay while a labor dispute is resolved. But Jackson County Judge W. Brent Powell denied their request on Thursday.

Powell found that the union had failed to establish "irreparable harm" if the streetcar project opens to the public.

The $100 million downtown streetcar system got $37 million in federal grants. The union argued that as a condition of those grants, the city must ensure the existing bus drivers aren't adversely affected by the new transit system.

The streetcar will run 2.2 miles from the River Market area through downtown to near Union Station.