Judge Denies Preliminary Injunction Over Licenses

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge says a southeast Missouri man has presented only hearsay evidence that the state is sharing personal information collected from driver's license applicants with the federal government.

Stoddard County Judge Rob Mayer refused to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Eric Griffin.

Griffin has filed suit over the Revenue Department's new practice of scanning documents like concealed weapons endorsements and birth certificates from people seeking driver's licenses into a state databank.

The judge's ruling on Griffin's motion for a preliminary injunction was signed Wednesday and made public Thursday by the Revenue Department. The agency has said none of the personal information is shared with federal officials or private companies.

Griffin's lawsuit raises concerns that personal details about gun owners could be shared with the federal government and others.