Judge Denies Suspect's Request To Have A Jury

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

GREENVILLE SC (AP) - A man accused of strangling a college student from Missouri loses a bid to plead guilty. A South Carolina judge has refused Jerry Buck Inman's request because it hinged on him being sentenced by a jury. Inman did not enter a plea during today's court hearing in the case of Tiffany Marie Souers of LaDue, the Clemson University student who was strangled with her bikini top in her apartment last year. Inman's attorney said his client wanted to admit to the crime, but be sentenced by a jury. In South Carolina, sentences for guilty pleas are typically handed down by judges.