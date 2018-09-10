Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit

COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to the school's animal research practices.

Animal Rescue, Media & Education - working with the Beagle Freedom Project - sued the university in 2016 over the cost of a records request seeking information about animal research. In February, the university filed a motion for summary judgement, asking the judge to decide the case without a full trial.

Judge Jeff Harris took up arguments on the motion in late August, and on Friday denied it. In the ruling, Harris said there are "genuine issues of material fact that preclude the entry of summary judgment."

The judge's order did not say if or when the case would go to trial, but University of Missouri Spokesman Christian Basi said they anticipate a bench trial will be set.

The Beagle Freedom Project has long challenged animal research practices at the university, which maintains it is in compliance with animal research regulations and protocols.