Judge denies venue change in Jewish site shootings

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A judge has denied a request to move the trial of a 74-year-old Missouri man charged in the deaths of three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City.

Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., of Aurora, Missouri, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of three people last year at two Jewish sites in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports a Johnson County District Court judge on Wednesday denied Miller's motion for the change of venue. The judge said without any evidence or testimony to back the request, he had no legal basis to consider the request.

Miller was representing himself at the trial, which was set to begin Aug. 17.

Miller, an anti-Semite, has admitted carrying out the shootings. None of his victims were Jewish.