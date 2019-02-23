Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on water slide

18 hours 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 1:41:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in Top Stories
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges Friday against a Kansas water park owner and the designer of a 17-story slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016.

Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns cited improper evidence in dropping second-degree murder charges against Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry, designer John Schooley, and general contractor Henry and Sons Construction Co. The judge also dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against operations manager Tyler Miles, The Kansas City Star reported .

They were charged after Caleb Schwab died while riding the waterslide, which was marketed as the world's tallest slide.

"The court has grave doubts as to whether the irregularities and improprieties improperly influenced the grand jury and ultimately bolstered its decision to indict these defendants," Judge Robert Burns said. "Quite simply, these defendants were not afforded the due process protections and fundamental fairness Kansas law requires."

A spokesman for the Kansas Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case, didn't immediately return phone and email messages from The Associated Press.

Caleb was killed on the Verruckt — German for "crazy" — in 2016 when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit a metal pole. Two women who were with him in the raft were seriously injured. The slide never operated again and has been torn down .

While making his ruling, Burns noted the tragedy of Caleb's death.

"I obviously recognize that the circumstances and events giving rise to these indictments are indisputably tragic," Burns said. "A young child's life was lost and his troubling death was mourned by family, friends and the entire Kansas City community and beyond."

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said in a statement, "We welcome today's decision which dismissed the charges against all defendants. We are thankful for all the support and encouragement we've received."

The evidence included video from a Travel Channel show documenting construction of the Verruckt, in which Henry and others emphasized the risks to riders on a raft dropping 17 stories before climbing a second, 50-foot (15.24-meter) hump. Defense attorneys argued the show was scripted for entertainment, showing flying boats. Defense attorneys argued the video didn't show how the ride actually worked, but the attorney general's office never told the jury it was a dramatization, though it showed boats flying up in a similar manner to how Caleb died.

The state argued that it was up to the jury to determine what was true and said the Travel Channel video should be presented at trial.

Defendants also claimed jurors repeatedly were told that the waterslide was not built to standards established by ASTM International, which might have led jurors to conclude the water park was breaking the law. But Kansas law didn't require the Verruckt meet those standards at the time of Caleb's death. The legislature toughened state law involving inspections and requirements after the boy died.

Lawyers also argued the grand jury shouldn't have heard testimony about another death at a Schlitterbahn park in Texas because it's not relevant to what happened here.

Caleb and his father, Scott Schwab, were at the park for a special day for state lawmakers. Schwab was elected Kansas secretary of state in November.

Caleb's family received nearly $20 million in settlements . The two women with Caleb on the raft settled for an undisclosed amount.

Schwab's office on Friday directed a request for comment to his family's attorney, Mike Rader, who did not immediately return a telephone message.

More News

Grid
List

Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was in full deflection mode. The Democrats had blamed Russia for the hacking and... More >>
27 minutes ago Saturday, February 23 2019 Feb 23, 2019 Saturday, February 23, 2019 8:08:00 AM CST February 23, 2019 in News

Crash shuts down Route E for an hour
Crash shuts down Route E for an hour
BOONE COUNTY - Route E in Boone County was closed for about an hour Friday evening after a one-car crash... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 10:12:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent
Woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City man fatally shot a woman after she made a... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 9:27:40 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Fire department puts out trash fire on Old 63
Fire department puts out trash fire on Old 63
COLUMBIA - A fire broke out in the back of an advanced disposal garbage truck at around 2:10 pm on... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 8:51:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Fire destroys Camden County home
Fire destroys Camden County home
CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was completely lost after an early morning fire on Friday. Mid-County Fire Protection... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 8:47:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
CENTRALIA — New numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggest soybean farmers in mid-Missouri and elsewhere might be... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 7:36:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Suspect in fatal head-on crash charged with murder
Suspect in fatal head-on crash charged with murder
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing a woman in a head-on crash while fleeing from another wreck is... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 7:00:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Organizers and businesses prepare for annual True/False Film Fest
Organizers and businesses prepare for annual True/False Film Fest
COLUMBIA — In less than a week, downtown Columbia will be filled with people attending the annual True/False Film Fest.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 6:33:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

National bicycle report: Columbia's bike-friendly rating remains unchanged
National bicycle report: Columbia's bike-friendly rating remains unchanged
COLUMBIA - A recent report shows Columbia hasn't made much improvement when it comes to creating a safe and friendly... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 3:47:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Investigators following leads on Sarazen Drive murder suspect
UPDATE: Investigators following leads on Sarazen Drive murder suspect
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding 60-year-old Garland Wisley who has been... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 3:33:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

MU students volunteer to do taxes for free
MU students volunteer to do taxes for free
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians can get free help with their taxes from University of Missouri students through April 15. The... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 2:00:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on water slide
Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on water slide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges Friday against a Kansas water park owner and the designer... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 1:41:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Two people arrested in Sedalia for alleged meth distribution
Two people arrested in Sedalia for alleged meth distribution
SEDALIA - A Friday search at a home in Sedalia ended with two people in custody on drug-related charges. ... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 1:38:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Show-Me State Games showcases Columbia to rest of state
Show-Me State Games showcases Columbia to rest of state
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games are back in Columbia starting Friday. More than 1,000 archers and 116 basketball... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 1:18:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Parson one of seven newly appointed by Trump to the Council of Governors
Parson one of seven newly appointed by Trump to the Council of Governors
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson is one of seven newly appointed members to the Council of Governors by President... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 12:26:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Moberly man charged with offering underage boy drugs for sex
Moberly man charged with offering underage boy drugs for sex
MOBERLY — The Randolph County prosecutor charged a Moberly man Thursday with enticement of a child after he allegedly offered... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 12:03:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Jussie Smollett's character cut from season's final 2 episodes of 'Empire'
Jussie Smollett's character cut from season's final 2 episodes of 'Empire'
(CNN) -- The producers behind Fox's "Empire" have decided to remove actor Jussie Smollett's character from the final two episodes... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 11:37:00 AM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Boone County Fairgrounds up for sale and could return to Columbia
Boone County Fairgrounds up for sale and could return to Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fairgrounds has three potential buyers after the lease is up in December of 2019. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 10:57:00 AM CST February 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
9am 40°
10am 41°
11am 45°
12pm 47°