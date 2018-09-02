Judge Dismisses One Count Against KC Diocese, Bishop

KANSAS CITY - A federal judge has dismissed one of two civil counts facing the Kansas City diocese and its bishop in a lawsuit filed by victim of sexual exploitation by a former diocese priest.

A ruling issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gary Fenner says the victim will not be able to present evidence that the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Bishop Robert Finn aided and abetted the Rev. Shawn Ratigan, who possessed lewd images of her.

A trial in the civil case is scheduled to begin Monday.

Ratigan is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in August to taking pornographic pictures of the girl, who then was about 2 years old.

The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuit also named Ratigan but he never responded to it.