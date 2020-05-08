Judge Drops Rape Charges against School Board Member
SEDALIA (AP) - A judge has dismissed rape charges against a central Missouri school board member after the woman said her stepmother pressured her to fabricate the story. Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Oswald ruled that there was no probable cause that 40-year-old Ike Folsom committed an offense after the alleged victim recanted. Folsom is a member of the Stover school board. When she was 18, the woman told police Folsom raped her in a field in December 2005 before taking her home from baby-sitting his children. Folsom was charged with felony, forcible rape, and second-degree statutory rape. The woman now says that she made up the story at the urging of her stepmother, who she feared. Folsom plans to resume attending school board meetings after taking a nine-month leave of absence.
