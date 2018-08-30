Judge extends grand jury in Ferguson case into January

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge has extended into January the term of the grand jury considering whether Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson should be charged in the shooting death of Michael Brown.

The grand jury was due to have its four-month term expire Sept. 10, the same day St. Louis County Circuit Judge Carolyn Whittington extended the term to Jan. 7. St. Louis County Court Administrator Paul Fox said it's the longest extension allowed under Missouri law.

The extension does not mean the grand jury will meet until January, but Fox said it gives jurors that window. Prosecutor Bob McCulloch has said previously that the investigation is expected to last into mid-October.

Fox said the grand jury is focused strictly on the shooting death of Brown and is not considering any other cases.