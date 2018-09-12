Judge Extends Order Halting Mo. Campus Drug Tests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri college's comprehensive drug-testing plan for students will stay on hold following a ruling by a federal judge.

Linn State Technical College's program calls for screening all first-year students and some returning students for cocaine, methamphetamines, oxycodone and other drugs. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit last month, challenging the constitutionality of the tests.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey in Jefferson City granted a temporary restraining order in September, and issued a ruling Tuesday that extends that order through Nov. 8.

An attorney for Linn Tech says the board of regents will consider its options.

Linn State has 1,200 students and campuses in three mid-Missouri towns. The school says the tests help ensure student safety since its programs include aircraft maintenance, heavy engine repair and nuclear technology.