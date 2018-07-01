Judge extends temporary ban against Lyft service

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge has extended a temporary restraining order that bans the ride-sharing service Lyft from operating in the city or St. Louis County.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty on Monday said Lyft cannot operate until a hearing Aug. 25 to determine whether she should impose a permanent ban.

Lyft pairs drivers in their own vehicles with passengers who use a smart phone app. It also is funded mostly by rider contributions.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission is seeking the ban, contending that Lyft should be required to follow the same regulations as taxicabs and limousine services.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the judge wrote that the Taxicab Commission has a "high likelihood of success" in its case.