Judge faults Missouri company in worker's construction death

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a Missouri steel-erection company's workplace safety violations caused the 2014 death of an ironworker at a job site.

U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays concluded last week that evidence presented during a trial last August shows DNRB Inc. of Pacific, Missouri, ignored safety violations. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

DNRB, doing business as Fastrack Erectors, in 2014 was a subcontractor in the construction of a Kansas City, Missouri, distribution warehouse.

A worker, 22-year-old Eric Roach of Raymore, was not using fall-prevention equipment as required by federal statutes when he fell 36 feet to the ground. He died the next day.

A message left Tuesday by The Associated Press with DNRB was not immediately returned.