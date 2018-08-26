Judge: Grand jury that didn't indict Ferguson officer must remain secret

Friday, December 16 2016
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that a member of the grand jury that declined to indict the Ferguson officer who fatally shot Michael Brown cannot speak out about her experience.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo ruled Tuesday that the grand jury process requires secrecy and anonymity.

St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch hailed the ruling. American Civil Liberties Union attorney Anthony Rothert, who sued on behalf of the woman identified only as "Grand Juror Doe," says an appeal is planned.

The suit claimed that McCulloch mischaracterized the jury's November 2014 decision not to charge Wilson with a crime. Wilson, who is white, fatally shot Brown, who was black and unarmed, in a street confrontation on Aug. 9, 2014.

The shooting, and the grand jury decision, fueled angry protests.

 

