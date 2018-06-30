Judge Grants Maylee Public Defender

7 years 6 months 6 days ago Thursday, December 23 2010 Dec 23, 2010 Thursday, December 23, 2010 6:42:17 PM CST December 23, 2010 in News
FULTON - Callaway County Judge Carol England decided Thursday morning to allow Joshua Maylee, charged with three counts of 1st degree murder, a public defender. This comes even after prosecuting attorney Bob Sterner objected to England's decision. Sterner argued that Maylee originally stated he had $60,000 and that taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for Maylee's defense. Maylee said he doesn't have that money, saying he used it to pay back his grandfather and bills. Maylee appeared at the counsel status hearing Thursday via video in the Callaway County courthouse.

After some confrontation between Sterner and Maylee, England concluded the hearing, saying the reality is the money isn't there. In the end, England granted Maylee a public defender, and told him to fill out the application.

"These charges are very serious and they have the potential to be a capital case, and as I understand for defense that would be very costly. Because you [Maylee] don't have sufficient funds for that I will appoint a public defender."

Maylee's next court dates were also set.  England set an appearance date for January 28 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary hearing on Feburary 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Maylee also faces charges of one count of first degree assault and one count of felony stealing. He is the suspect for the shooting deaths of Jeffrey Werdehausen, Eugene Pinet, and Jackie Pinet.  Maylee is also a suspect for the shooting of Gina Werdehausen.

